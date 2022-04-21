Dr. Jordan Hopkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hopkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Hopkins, MD
Dr. Jordan Hopkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Hopkins Cardiovascular Associates2401 University Pkwy Ste 204A, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 355-5336Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Was with two other cardiologists and taking five different medications and still not controlling my blood pressure yet on my first visit and an extensive consultation, he brought me down to two medications and the blood pressure has been under excellent control ever since. Seeing him every six months now and feeling great!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1386725331
- Shands Hospital At University of Florida
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
Dr. Hopkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hopkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hopkins has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hopkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Hopkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hopkins.
