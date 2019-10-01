Overview of Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD

Dr. Jordan Horowitz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with CPMC Van Ness Campus.



Dr. Horowitz works at San Francisco Center Liver Dis in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.