Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.