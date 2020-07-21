Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 400, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?
Dr Jacob's is a very sincere, compassionate doctor. He literally saved my life, and is one of the most genuine doctors I have ever had treat me
About Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215160379
Education & Certifications
- Ryder Trauma Ctr U of Miami
- St Josephs Hospital and Medical Center
- Columbia University's Center For The Health Of Urban Minorities
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jacobs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobs works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.