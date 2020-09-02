See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (17)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD

Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai in New York, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai
    77 Worth St Fl 1, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Fpa Urgent Care Center
    638 Columbus Ave # 22, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    New York Group for Plastic Surgery
    155 White Plains Rd Ste 109, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1881852564
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Langone Medical Center In The Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
    • New York University / College of Medicine
    • New York University / College of Medicine|NYU Langone Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Jacobs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

