Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (32)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD

Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Josephson works at Jordan S Josephson MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Intranasal or Sinus Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Josephson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan S. Josephson M.d. PC
    205 E 76th St Fl M1, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-1773
  2. 2
    425 Madison Ave Fl 9, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 717-1773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(22)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(9)
Jan 11, 2022
I have suffered with sinus issues for many years. I visited many doctors,, all rushing me in and out of their clinical offices. I was seeking a better understanding of this ailment and hoping to find a comfortable solution. Finally, a true blessing, a friend recommended Dr Jordan Josephson. He provided a calm luxurious setting and a welcoming staff. He approaches his patients with a warm and caring bed-side manner rarely seen today. He is thorough, kind, and supportive. He offers knowledge understanding and options. He has truly changed my life and how I deal with this annoying condition.
helen e — Jan 11, 2022
About Dr. Jordan Josephson, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 40 years of experience
  • English
  • 1194883660
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
