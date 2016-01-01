Dr. Jordan Jude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Jude, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Jude, MD
Dr. Jordan Jude, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.
Dr. Jude works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jude's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-2453
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital South
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jude?
About Dr. Jordan Jude, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255533451
Education & Certifications
- IU Health University
- University Hospital
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jude accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jude works at
Dr. Jude has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jude. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jude.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.