Dr. Jordan Jude, MD

Neurosurgery
2.7 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jordan Jude, MD

Dr. Jordan Jude, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital South and Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Jude works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fracture Treatment, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jude's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A.
    4410 Medical Dr Ste 610, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-2453

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital South
  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fracture Treatment
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Brain Abscess
Treatment frequency



Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Jordan Jude, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255533451
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • IU Health University
    Internship
    • University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Jude, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jude is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jude has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jude has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jude works at Neurosurgical Associates of San Antonio P.A. in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Jude’s profile.

    Dr. Jude has seen patients for Spine Fracture Treatment, Thoracic Spine Fracture and Brain Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jude on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Jude. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jude.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jude, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jude appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

