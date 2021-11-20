Overview of Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD

Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Lacy works at MD West One - Omaha in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.