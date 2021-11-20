Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD
Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Cass County Memorial Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Lacy's Office Locations
MD West One - Omaha8005 Farnam Dr, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-4111
Hospital Affiliations
- Cass County Memorial Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I wouldn’t have anyone else operate on me or my wife’s back or spine. Dr. Lacy and his staff are fantastic. On my initial visit he explained exactly what my issue was in detail along with my options after reviewing my MRI. He described what he recommended and the procedure. My situation was very unique because I am extremely limited in what pain relieving medications that I can take. Because of this he took the time needed to limit my pain as much as possible, to include referring me to a pain specialist to assist in pain limitation and alleviation. My surgery went well and I healed nicely. Again my pain medication issues came into play during recovery. Thank goodness he listened to me and promptly kept in contact with me via messages answering my questions and concerns through this period. Again he was actively involved alleviating my pain with the assistance of the pain specialist.
About Dr. Jordan Lacy, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1639430416
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
