Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD
Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Lisella's Office Locations
Capital Region Orthopaedics1367 Washington Ave Ste 200, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-2666
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Lisella does not waste your time or his but is very willing to listen and never dismisses me because of my age or being a woman. Unfortunately too many doctors due just that! He does not push surgery on you but gives that an option. He has helped me with foot stability issues involving surgery for interior ankle braces and I feel like a new woman!
About Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lisella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lisella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lisella has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lisella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lisella speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Lisella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lisella.
