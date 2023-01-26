Overview of Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD

Dr. Jordan Lisella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Lisella works at The Bone & Joint Center in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.