Dr. Jordan Masters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Masters, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Masters, MD
Dr. Jordan Masters, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They graduated from The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Masters works at
Dr. Masters' Office Locations
-
1
Asheville Eye Associates8 Medical Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (704) 610-7353Monday8:00am - 1:00pmTuesday8:00am - 1:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Asheville Eye Associates - Hendersonville2311 Asheville Hwy, Hendersonville, NC 28791 Directions (828) 498-4233MondayClosedTuesday12:00pm - 2:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday12:00pm - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Asheville Eye Associates - Sylva1196 Skyland Dr, Sylva, NC 28779 Directions (828) 330-9588Thursday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Masters?
Being very apprehencive and nervous, Dr Masters was very understanding and reassured me. Everything went very well.
About Dr. Jordan Masters, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1821354895
Education & Certifications
- Michigan-Kellogg Eye Center, Ann Arbor
- University Of Tennessee Hamilton Eye Institute, Memphis
- The University Of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masters works at
Dr. Masters has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Masters. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.