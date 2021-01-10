See All Sports Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Metzl works at Jordan D Metzl MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT and White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Metzl's Office Locations

    Jordan D Metzl MD PC
    519 E 72nd St Ste 206, New York, NY 10021
    HSS Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902
    HSS Westchester
    1133 Westchester Ave, White Plains, NY 10604

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Bursitis
Elbow Injuries
Foot Conditions
Fracture
Joint Pain
Knee Disorders
Knee Injuries
Knee Ligament Rupture
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Runner's Injury
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Simple Fracture Care and Casting
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tendon Injuries
Tendonitis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare

    Jan 10, 2021
    I’ve gone to Dr. Metzl for several injuries. He is knowledgeable, and interested in keeping me moving, and that is my goal as I age. I wouldn’t go to anyone else. Now, with COVID, you go right into the exam room. He comes in and focuses only on you.
    LL — Jan 10, 2021
    About Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD

    Sports Medicine
    English
    Education & Certifications

    New England Med Center
    Pediatric Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Metzl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzl. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

