Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
64 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD

Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Meyers works at Millennium Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Meyers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jordan Meyers MD
    5322 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 241-1488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Dermatitis
Hives
Allergic Rhinitis
Dermatitis

Hives Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2020
    My visits to Dr. Jordan Meyers was a bit back, but I can see he provides the same quality service as when I was a toddler! A 60+ track record can not be beaten and I remember him being on the cutting edge of medical technology at the time. What is more... he was always there when we needed him. He made house calls and once came when I needed stitches (long story) late at night... drove me and my dad to his Mill Bain office. We all age out of our pediatricians, but I'd like to give Dr. Meyers a big (belated) THANK YOU!
    Art Kurtz — Nov 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 64 years of experience
    • English, French
    Education & Certifications

    • Mt Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meyers works at Millennium Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Meyers’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

