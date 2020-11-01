Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meyers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD
Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Meyers' Office Locations
Jordan Meyers MD5322 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 241-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My visits to Dr. Jordan Meyers was a bit back, but I can see he provides the same quality service as when I was a toddler! A 60+ track record can not be beaten and I remember him being on the cutting edge of medical technology at the time. What is more... he was always there when we needed him. He made house calls and once came when I needed stitches (long story) late at night... drove me and my dad to his Mill Bain office. We all age out of our pediatricians, but I'd like to give Dr. Meyers a big (belated) THANK YOU!
About Dr. Jordan Meyers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 64 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Jewish Hospital
- Maimonides Med Center|Maimonides Medical Center
- Universite De Geneve, Faculte De Medecine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meyers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meyers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meyers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meyers speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meyers.
