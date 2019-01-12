Dr. Jordan Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Mitchell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Mitchell, MD
Dr. Jordan Mitchell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell's Office Locations
- 1 5757 Warren Pkwy Ste 240, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 297-0008
-
2
Jordan L. Mitchell MD P.A.4461 Coit Rd Ste 211, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 297-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mitchell is the best!!! she is so easy to talk to and has made every visit so easy. Her front desk, and nurses are really great as well, I have absolutely nothing to complain about.
About Dr. Jordan Mitchell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1386840684
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Frequently Asked Questions
