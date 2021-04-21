Dr. Neighbors accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Neighbors, DO
Overview of Dr. Jordan Neighbors, DO
Dr. Jordan Neighbors, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Valley Women for Women PC485 S Dobson Rd Ste 200, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 782-0993Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Valley Women for Women3815 S Val Vista Dr Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 782-0993
Pgkg LLC655 S Dobson Rd Ste 101, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 459-2555
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I’m pregnant with my first child and nervous. I had been seeing a PA at the practice but I was not left at ease. I have seen the doctor three times now and I feel a lot more confident with my pregnancy and a lot more comfortable with my care. She makes me feel like we are a team rather than just “do this, don’t do that, blah blah blah”.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Neighbors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neighbors speaks Spanish.
