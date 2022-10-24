Dr. Jordan Orr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Orr, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Orr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Locations
Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 860-5540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I had several visits with Dr. Orr, and felt that he was professional, friendly and to the point. He didn't hesitate to share news or suggest treatment, which is part of my definition of excellence. He's changed location and I will miss working with him.
About Dr. Jordan Orr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Orr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orr accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
