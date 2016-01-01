Dr. Paulson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jordan Paulson, MD
Dr. Jordan Paulson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Brigham Women-South Shore Hosp55 Fogg Rd, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 624-8448
Dana-Farber/Brigham & Women's Cancer Center, Radiation Oncology75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-5504Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Jordan Paulson, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Paulson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paulson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paulson works at
Dr. Paulson has seen patients for Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paulson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Paulson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paulson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paulson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paulson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.