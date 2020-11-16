Dr. Jordan Powner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Powner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Powner, MD is a Pulmonologist in Enfield, CT. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Powner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group100 Hazard Ave Ste 207, Enfield, CT 06082 Directions (860) 524-4550
-
2
Wethersfield1260 Silas Deane Hwy Ste 106, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 243-8131
-
3
Manchester360 Tolland Tpke, Manchester, CT 06042 Directions (860) 547-1876
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powner?
During our second appt, Dr Powner explained with with care and kindness that my test results indicated I have a very serious medical condition. He sketched a picture that helped me to understand how the condition affected my health and he carefully went over his recommended treatment plan - which fortunately has been effective. And Dr Powner goes the extra mile: he phoned me during the early phase of treatment to check on how I was tolerating the medicine. It seems easy to get follow up appts with him. I truly appreciate his informative, caring, and friendly manner.
About Dr. Jordan Powner, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1306100128
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Birmingham
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powner works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Powner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.