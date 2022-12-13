Dr. Jordan Reader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Reader, DO
Overview
Dr. Jordan Reader, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nipomo, CA.
Dr. Reader works at
Locations
-
1
Nipomo Health Center697 W Tefft St, Nipomo, CA 93444 Directions (805) 929-2272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reader?
Dr Reader is helping me to get my muscles in hip looser. Very gentle and has given me exercises that help.
About Dr. Jordan Reader, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1770146862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reader has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reader works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Reader. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.