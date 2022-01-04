Overview of Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD

Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.



Dr. Rihani works at Facial Plastic Surgery Institute in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.