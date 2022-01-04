See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (58)
Map Pin Small Fort Worth, TX
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD

Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.

Dr. Rihani works at Facial Plastic Surgery Institute in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rihani's Office Locations

    Fort Worth office
    800 8th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-3232
    Facial Plastic Surgery Institute
    521 W Southlake Blvd Ste 175, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-3232

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake

Search for conditions or procedures.
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Bone Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Labored Breathing Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 04, 2022
    My experience with Dr Rihani and his staff was amazing!
    Machelle Cates — Jan 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD
    About Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679703615
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rihani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rihani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rihani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rihani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rihani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rihani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rihani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.