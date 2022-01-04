Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rihani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD
Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake.
Dr. Rihani's Office Locations
Fort Worth office800 8th Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 529-3232
Facial Plastic Surgery Institute521 W Southlake Blvd Ste 175, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 529-3232
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Cook Children's Medical Center
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr Rihani and his staff was amazing!
About Dr. Jordan Rihani, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rihani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rihani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rihani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Rihani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rihani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rihani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rihani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.