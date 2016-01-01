Dr. Jordan Rutherford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutherford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Rutherford, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Rutherford, MD
Dr. Jordan Rutherford, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Panama City, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center
Dr. Rutherford works at
Dr. Rutherford's Office Locations
Baldwin Pediatrics528 W Baldwin Rd, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 739-6701
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Rutherford, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1518498054
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Pediatrics
Dr. Rutherford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutherford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
