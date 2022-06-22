Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD
Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Sasson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sasson's Office Locations
-
1
Premier Vascular Surgeons2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 300, Centerville, OH 45459 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sasson?
In essence my was in their hands. They have got my health back on track. I'm very thankful for all the procedures and knowledge that had a part in it. Again thank you to the TEAM led by Dr. Sasson.
About Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1922236777
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System / University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL - Vascular Surgery
- St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital Mount Sinai Health System, Manhasset, NY - General Surgery
- Northshore Long Island Jewish Health System
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sasson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sasson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sasson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.