Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Sasson works at Premier Vascular Surgeons in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sasson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Vascular Surgeons
    2350 Miami Valley Dr Ste 300, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Delray Medical Center

Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Jun 22, 2022
    In essence my was in their hands. They have got my health back on track. I'm very thankful for all the procedures and knowledge that had a part in it. Again thank you to the TEAM led by Dr. Sasson.
    About Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Health System / University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, FL - Vascular Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Sasson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasson works at Premier Vascular Surgeons in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sasson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

