Overview of Dr. Jordan Schaeffer, MD

Dr. Jordan Schaeffer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Uchealth Grandview Hospital, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Schaeffer works at Uchealth Imaging Services LLC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.