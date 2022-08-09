Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Boca Raton, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Locations
Skin Care Physicians Lld Dba9325 Glades Rd Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 487-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was our first visit with Dr Schwartzberg. As a Physician, I am aware of what a good skin exam should entail. My wife and I have gone to several Dermatologists since we moved to Boca 10 years ago. Our recent Dermatologist retired, and Dr Schwartzberg was recommended to us by our Internist and friends. He gave us the best, and most thorough, skin exam we have ever had. He is also very personable, and the staff is friendly, but the important thing is that Dr Schwartzberg took his time and looked at our entire body. I highly recommend him. We were extremely satisfied with our check-ups.
About Dr. Jordan Schwartzberg, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1265437891
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartzberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartzberg works at
Dr. Schwartzberg has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Warts and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartzberg.
