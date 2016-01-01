Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD
Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oceanside, CA. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic2205 Vista Way Ste 220, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 704-5730
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9999
Scripps Clinic - Vista Office130 Cedar Rd, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (858) 554-9999Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jordan Siegel, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siegel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siegel works at
Dr. Siegel has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siegel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siegel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.