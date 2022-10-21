Overview of Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD

Dr. Jordan Simpson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Plains Regional Medical Center, Roosevelt General Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Simpson works at Lubbock Heart & Surgical Hospital in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.