Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD
Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 4:00pm
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
I had a Baisley cell removed from my face. Dr. Slutsky was excellent and had the BEST bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- Winthrop
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
- Colgate University
- Dermatology
