See All Dermatologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (696)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Slutsky works at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Luke Hyder, MD
Dr. Luke Hyder, MD
4.8 (57)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs
    1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-4200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gorlin Syndrome Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sarcoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Adnexal Tumor Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 696 ratings
    Patient Ratings (696)
    5 Star
    (691)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Slutsky?

    Jan 27, 2023
    I had a Baisley cell removed from my face. Dr. Slutsky was excellent and had the BEST bedside manner. I highly recommend him.
    Marjorie Baglione — Jan 27, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Slutsky to family and friends

    Dr. Slutsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Slutsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD.

    About Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336309848
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Slutsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Slutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Slutsky works at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Slutsky’s profile.

    Dr. Slutsky has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slutsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    696 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.