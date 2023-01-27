Overview

Dr. Jordan Slutsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Slutsky works at Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Carcinoma in Situ of Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.