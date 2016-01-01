Overview of Dr. Jordan Spellman, MD

Dr. Jordan Spellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spellman works at Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.