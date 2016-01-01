Dr. Jordan Spellman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spellman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Spellman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Novant Health Pediatric Surgery - New Hanover2131 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2910
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Spellman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spellman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spellman has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spellman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Spellman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spellman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spellman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spellman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.