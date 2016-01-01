See All Plastic Surgeons in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD

Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Swanson works at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 425-9538
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary
    3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-7300
  3. 3
    Chop King of Prussia Hospital
    550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 337-3232
  4. 4
    Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care
    3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 590-2208

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Facial Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Facial Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477719409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
