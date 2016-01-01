Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD
Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (267) 425-9538Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Penn Medicine At University City-apothecary3737 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-7300
-
3
Chop King of Prussia Hospital550 S Goddard Blvd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (610) 337-3232
-
4
Dialysis Unit At Chop Buerger Center for Advanced Pediatric Care3500 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2208
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swanson?
About Dr. Jordan Swanson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1477719409
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson works at
Dr. Swanson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.