Overview of Dr. Jordan Tate, MD

Dr. Jordan Tate, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They completed their fellowship with Mayo Clin Jacksonville



Dr. Tate works at Pain Solutions Treatment Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA and Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.