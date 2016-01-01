Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD
Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Crosse, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics, Moundview Memorial Hospital And Clinics and Richland Hospital.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Gundersen Lutheran Clinic Pharmacy1836 South Ave, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (651) 565-4531
Gundersen Lutheran East Pharmacy724 Denton St, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 782-7300
St. Luke's Miller Creek Medical Clinic4190 LOBERG AVE, Duluth, MN 55811 Directions (218) 249-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center
- Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinics
- Moundview Memorial Hospital And Clinics
- Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jordan Thompson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780940155
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thompson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.