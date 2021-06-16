See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO

Ophthalmology
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO

Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Thomson works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Diabetic Retinopathy and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brimhall Eye Center
    6850 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 780-6467
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Diabetic Retinopathy
Corneal Diseases
Astigmatism
Diabetic Retinopathy
Corneal Diseases

Astigmatism
Diabetic Retinopathy
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Hyphema
Keratitis
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Chorioretinal Scars
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Diabetes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Farsightedness
Herpetic Keratitis
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
LASIK
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Ischemia
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL)
Visual Field Defects
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Thomson?

    Jun 16, 2021
    Last year ,in April I had terrible head ache A doctor told me that ache is from my eye.At that time,few cliniques were open. I went to Brimhall eye center,and Dr.Thomas said that my right eye had a dangerous high occular tension. Rightaway he performed the laser procedure to diminished glaucoma.Later I had to have the same procedure to the left eye. Both perfect performed. This year both eyes had cataracts. The doctor that I saw first said that because my dammaged cornea to the right eye ,due to a Lasik it will be a huge risk and a lot of bad things could happend during this surgery.I went to dr Thomson for his oppinion .He said that will be difficult but he can do it. Trusting him I decided to have both eyes cataract surgeries with him. With his experience, GOLDEN HANDS , his knowledges and ability save my right eye. Then he solved other eye cataract. Exceptional care after surgeries. Outstanding care from him and his staff that excels in proffesional ,care and kindness
    Lili — Jun 16, 2021
    About Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801116934
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Walter Reed AMC/Natl Capitol Consortium
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Utah Valley University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Thomson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomson works at Brimhall Eye Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Thomson’s profile.

    Dr. Thomson has seen patients for Astigmatism, Diabetic Retinopathy and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

