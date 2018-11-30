Dr. Jordan Topel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Topel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Topel, MD
Overview of Dr. Jordan Topel, MD
Dr. Jordan Topel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Topel's Office Locations
Chicago Office1725 W Harrison St Ste 755, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2875
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Topel is the best! I would still be going to him but he is not in my insurance plan. ??
About Dr. Jordan Topel, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1053348144
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Topel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Topel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Topel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Topel speaks Arabic and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Topel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Topel.
