See All Family Doctors in Winchester, VA
Dr. Jordan Tran, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jordan Tran, MD

Family Medicine
2.9 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jordan Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Hospital.

Dr. Tran works at Virginia Integrative Medical, Winchester, VA in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nancy Skipper
    905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 508-0651
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Warren Memorial Hospital
  • Winchester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?

    Oct 23, 2018
    Dr. Tran truly cares about his patients. The staff also cares. It is hard to find a good Dr. these days. Finding Dr. Tran possibly saved my life. I can't say enough about him. He doesn't hurry and actually knows his patients. I have never done a review but, if you want a kind, caring Dr. who promotes healthy mind and body. I am grateful to have found him. You will be in good hands. Very positive environment. Thank you, Dr. Tran
    Trish M. in Stephens City, VA — Oct 23, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jordan Tran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jordan Tran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tran to family and friends

    Dr. Tran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jordan Tran, MD.

    About Dr. Jordan Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730417338
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Shenandoah Valley Family Practice Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tripler Amc Honolulu
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jordan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Virginia Integrative Medical, Winchester, VA in Winchester, VA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jordan Tran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.