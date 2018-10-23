Dr. Jordan Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Tran, MD
Overview
Dr. Jordan Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Warren Memorial Hospital and Winchester Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Nancy Skipper905 Cedar Creek Grade Ste 102, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 508-0651Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Warren Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CBA Health Insurance
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tran truly cares about his patients. The staff also cares. It is hard to find a good Dr. these days. Finding Dr. Tran possibly saved my life. I can't say enough about him. He doesn't hurry and actually knows his patients. I have never done a review but, if you want a kind, caring Dr. who promotes healthy mind and body. I am grateful to have found him. You will be in good hands. Very positive environment. Thank you, Dr. Tran
About Dr. Jordan Tran, MD
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- Shenandoah Valley Family Practice Residency Program
- Tripler Amc Honolulu
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Miami
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
