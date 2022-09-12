Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD
Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughn's Office Locations
1
MedHelp Lakeshore1 W Lakeshore Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-2950
2
Medhelp 2804600 HIGHWAY 280, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 408-1231
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Dr. He is making me well by his treatments for Post Acute Sequelae SARS CoV 2 after suffering with it for one and a half year. He is a caring dr and he is a smart man. He wants to get to the root of the cause. I will be changing him to my primary dr asap. I feel like I am going to get my life back and it's going to be better. He is truly saving my life. Thank you Dr Jordan Vaughn
About Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1639303506
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Uab Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.