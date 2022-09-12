Overview of Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD

Dr. Jordan Vaughn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Vaughn works at Medhelp Family Practice & Urgent Care in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.