Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is a Dermatologist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Whatley works at
Lsu Health Baton Rouge Midcity Clinics1401 N Foster Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 358-4853
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Whatley is absolutely wonderful! Professional, kind, and thorough in his explanations of medical procedures.
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1063603397
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whatley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whatley has seen patients for Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whatley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.