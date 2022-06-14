See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Whatley works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion
    2250 Mall Dr Fl 1, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
All Types of Food Poisoning

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Eden R — Jun 14, 2022
About Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1194139337
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Gastroenterology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jordan Whatley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whatley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Whatley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Whatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Whatley works at MUSC Children's Health R. Keith Summey Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Whatley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whatley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whatley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

