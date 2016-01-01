Overview of Dr. Jordana Fox, MD

Dr. Jordana Fox, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Fox works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Gilbert, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.