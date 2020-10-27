Overview of Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD

Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.



Dr. Jaffee works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix in Goodyear, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

