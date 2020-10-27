Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaffee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD
Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix.
Dr. Jaffee works at
Dr. Jaffee's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Phoenix14200 W Celebrate Life Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) Phoenix
Accepts most major Health Plans.
I was a patient of Dr. Jaffe in Rhode Island until she transferred to Arizona. I can only say I will always have her in my heart, I miss her dearly and unfortunately, til this day have not yet found another Doctor like her. She is the BEST!!!! I still til this day tell everyone how much I miss her.
About Dr. Jordana Jaffee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1861489387
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Jaffee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jaffee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffee works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.