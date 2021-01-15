Overview of Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM

Dr. Jordanna Baker, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Florence, SC. They completed their residency with James A Haley Veterans Hospital



Dr. Baker works at Palmetto State Surgical Podiatry Associates in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.