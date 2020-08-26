Overview of Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD

Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.



Dr. Lubahn works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Happy Valley, OR with other offices in Troutdale, OR and Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.