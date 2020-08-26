Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD
Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Happy Valley, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Adventist Health Portland.
Dr. Lubahn works at
Dr. Lubahn's Office Locations
1
EyeHealth Northwest-Sunnyside12050 SE Stevens Rd Ste 100, Happy Valley, OR 97086 Directions (503) 783-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
EyeHealth Northwest-Gresham24601 Se Stark St, Troutdale, OR 97060 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Eye Health Northwest-East Portland10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
4
EyeHealth Northwest-Northeast Portland5050 NE Hoyt St Ste 245, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 255-2291Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Portland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lubahn is just genuinely nice, calm, pleasant. He answered all my questions in a caring manner. I highly recommend Dr Lubahn.
About Dr. Jordon Lubahn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225201155
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Michigan
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lubahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lubahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lubahn has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubahn.
