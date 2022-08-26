Dr. Jordy Sacksner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacksner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jordy Sacksner, MD
Dr. Jordy Sacksner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Bergman Porretta Eye Center32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 130, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 865-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Sacksner was working at another hospital the day I went to St. Mary’s ER for appendicitis. I was admitted and told I would need surgery. I was away from my home state of TX, visiting family in MI. I asked if the ER doctor could contact Dr. Sacksner. I had met him months before when he operated on my 85 yr old Dad and did an amazing job. He agreed to head over to St. Mary’s later that day to perform my surgery. Everything went well and I am so grateful that he did that for me. I had peace of mind knowing he would be performing the surgery. He is an excellent surgeon.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1962563056
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Sacksner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacksner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacksner has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacksner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacksner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacksner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sacksner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sacksner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.