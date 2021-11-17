Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bober is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM
Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orange Park, FL.
Dr. Bober's Office Locations
Jacksonville Medical Group LLC1409 Kingsley Ave Ste 9G, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 637-0037
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Bober for about two years. He has been treating me for serious foot ulcers due to diabetes. He has an awesome bedside manner especially once you’re an established patient. Although many of the procedures have been excruciatingly painful, he performs them with compassion and continues to tell me he’s sorry and he understands what I’m going through. . He gets excited when we have good results and we celebrate victories. He is great at taking the time to explain every part of the procedures and will take the time to use alternate examples to help me understand until I’m satisfied with his explanations. He treats me like family and never talks down to me. He is very warm and friendly. His staff is awesome. Several are his family members . They all are also very friendly and thorough. They are compassionate and sympathetic. He is so good that the waiting room is crowded and the wait is sometimes long; but he is worth the wait. Highly recommended him! .
About Dr. Jorg Bober, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1720108012
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bober has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bober accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bober has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bober has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bober on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Bober. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bober.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bober, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bober appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.