Dr. Jorge Abdallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jorge Abdallah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Cuyo and is affiliated with Martin General Hospital, Vidant Beaufort Hospital and Vidant Medical Center.
Eastern Oncology & Hematology855 Johns Hopkins Dr, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 830-1867
Hospital Affiliations
- Martin General Hospital
- Vidant Beaufort Hospital
- Vidant Medical Center
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very friendly explains in understanding way came highly reccommended from another physician and my husband and I like him and his treatment alot
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255349361
Education & Certifications
- E Carolina University School Of Med
- Universidad Nacional De Cuyo
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdallah has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdallah speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.
