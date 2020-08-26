Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD
Dr. Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta works at
Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta's Office Locations
Danbury Hospital24 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 739-7420
Putnam Hospital Center670 Stoneleigh Ave, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (203) 739-7420Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an absolutely wonderful Doctor.. I have seen him for Years at Danbury Hospital and he has helped me tremendously.. He not only treats with medication but also from his heart.. Yes he is a psychiatrist do he treats patients with mental illness so I believe that is why he has some bad reviews.. Some patients dont get their way and then defame him in their reviews..
About Dr. Jorge Aguilar-Zanatta, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1477704971
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aguilar-Zanatta.
