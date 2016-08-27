Overview of Dr. Jorge Alfonso, MD

Dr. Jorge Alfonso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Yarmouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.



Dr. Alfonso works at Yarmouth Primary Care in South Yarmouth, MA with other offices in Harwich, MA and Hyannis, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.