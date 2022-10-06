Overview of Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD

Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Monroe Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.



Dr. Alvernia works at Brain and Spine Associates in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.