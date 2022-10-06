Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvernia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD
Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Monroe Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center and St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center.
Brain and Spine Associates1908 ROYAL AVE, Monroe, LA 71201 Directions (318) 509-8808
Hospital Affiliations
- Glenwood Regional Medical Center
- Monroe Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- St. Francis P & S Surgery & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Alvernia for a herniated disc. He did my surgery. Amazing staff. From Janelle to Dr. Alvernia. They were so attentive and very helpful. Dr. Alvernia is extremely smart and took his time to know me and know exactly what I needed. Even after surgery, in the hospital, he made sure I was closely monitored and well taken care of. When I returned home, he and Janelle followed up with me by phone multiple times. I am now doing amazing with no issues and feel great! Very well worth it thanks to him and his team. They are awesome! 100% recommend this office!
About Dr. Jorge Alvernia, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1427223619
Education & Certifications
- Universite Claude Bernard Lyon I
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- PONTIFICAL UNIVERSITY JAVERIANA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Alvernia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvernia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvernia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvernia has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvernia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvernia speaks French and Spanish.
151 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvernia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvernia.
