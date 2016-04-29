Dr. Jorge Arango, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arango is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Arango, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Arango, MD
Dr. Jorge Arango, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Arango's Office Locations
Retina Associates of Alabama Inc.160 Healthwest Dr, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 712-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency and he fit me in ASAP He scheduled my surgery the next morning.
About Dr. Jorge Arango, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arango has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arango accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arango has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arango on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arango speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Arango. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arango.
