Overview of Dr. Jorge Avila, MD

Dr. Jorge Avila, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Avila works at Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.