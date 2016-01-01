Dr. Jorge Avila, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avila is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jorge Avila, MD
Dr. Jorge Avila, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
El Paso Mental Health9440 Viscount Blvd Ste 100, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 249-6639Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Jorge Natividad Avila Jr MD PA125 W Hague Rd Ste 250, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 219-4100
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Avila has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avila has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avila on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Avila. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avila.
