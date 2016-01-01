Overview of Dr. Jorge Bacallao, MD

Dr. Jorge Bacallao, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF HOLOGUIN.



Dr. Bacallao works at MedEye Associates in South Miami, FL with other offices in Palmetto Bay, FL and Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Pterygium and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.