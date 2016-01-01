Dr. Betancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorge Betancourt, MD
Overview of Dr. Jorge Betancourt, MD
Dr. Jorge Betancourt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Betancourt works at
Dr. Betancourt's Office Locations
Jorge Betancourt M.d. PA1850 SW 8th St Ste 304, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 649-1395
Hospital Affiliations
- Keralty Hospital Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jorge Betancourt, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1982707998
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
Dr. Betancourt has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Psychosis and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betancourt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Betancourt speaks Spanish.
