Dr. Jorge Brunelle, MD

Internal Medicine
2.5 (8)
Overview of Dr. Jorge Brunelle, MD

Dr. Jorge Brunelle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Presence Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Brunelle works at FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER in Aurora, IL with other offices in Wheeling, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brunelle's Office Locations

    Jorge E Brunelle MD Mph PC
    120 S Lincoln Ave, Aurora, IL 60505 (630) 801-4150
    Family Medical Center
    52 N Wolf Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090 (630) 801-4150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presence Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Jorge Brunelle, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164443438
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cook County Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education

